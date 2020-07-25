Shoreline Mafia & Wiz Khalifa Put Their Twist On A Classic For "How We Do It"

Shoreline Mafia's been getting busy in anticipation of the release of their next studio album, Mafia Bidness. The Vallejo-based group has slowly been unveiling new singles over the past few weeks such as "Perc Popper" and "Change Ya Life," among other singles. With their new album set to drop next week, Shorelina Mafia have come through with a brand new banger that includes a flip of a 90s classic.

Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" gets revamped for the latest offering from Shoreline Mafia. With the assistance of Wiz Khalifa, Shoreline Mafia brings a dose of nostalgia with the attitude of a dope boy for their latest anthem. The production truly allows Wiz Khalifa to shine with braggadocious bars of the abundance of women and weed he keeps nearby.

Check out Shoreline and Wiz Khalifa's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't got six bitches, I don't show up

Seen a diamond chain, they go nuts

Bought 10 bottles, I don't think it's enough

We run out, I got more in the trunk

N***a talk down then a n***a get snuffed

Lotta joints gettin' rolled, lotta cones gettin' stuffed