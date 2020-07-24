Shoreline Mafia & Wiz Khalifa Flip A Montell Jordan Classic With "How We Do It"

Shoreline Mafia will soon be releasing a new album titled Mafia Bidness, and the West Coast rap collective is preparing fans for the project's release with a new single accompanied by Wiz Khalifa.



You may notice the song's title sounds a slight bit similar if you happen to be a '90s R&B fan; group member Fenix Flexin heavily sampled Montell Jordan's chart-topping 1995 hit "This Is How We Do It" for the group's reworked version. Wiz brings the weed talk as always, making sure we know that a party isn't truly lit unless he's around to spark things up.

Listen to the nostalgic banger "How We Do It" by Shoreline Mafia and Wiz Khalifa below, and expect Mafia Bidness to drop on July 31 courtesy of Atlantic Records.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told my jeweler "Freeze my wrist up"

Wanna keep on the team then she gon' need cuffs

Cartier frames and my AP bussin'

Realest in the game, know it ain't no question

Hello b*tch, you don't dress like me

Lowkey wanna be just like me

I can pull up in a fresh white tee

Guaranteed every b*tch in the party want me

Pull up sittin' low in my seat

Smokin' on KK like a G

Bad b*tch ride with me, she a freak

Smokin', drinkin', going hard all week