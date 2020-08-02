Shoreline Mafia & Future "Poe The Drop"

Shoreline Mafia just keeps elevating in this game. The crew released their debut album Mafia Bidness this past week, bringing along several guest stars for the ride. Future joins Ohgeesy and Rob Vicious on "Poe The Drop," produced by Ron-Ron The Producer & AceTheFace. Ron-Ron has a very distinct style of beat, and "Poe The Drop" fits snugly into that category. Vivid and impactful percussions make the song more bass than anything else.

Ohgeesy and Rob Vicious take control of two-thirds of the record, opting to give Future the final verse. It is worth the wait though. Future's penchant of twisting melodies and inventing flows makes this verse a stand out on the whole album. Make sure you have the volume cranked to the fullest for "Poe The Drop."

Quotable Lyrics

Said ooh-woo

Walk inside a jewelry store and spend a brick, suwoo

Got two Glock 9s, they came with a switch, ooh-woo

Popped a Adderall or half a Percocet, ooh-woo (I'm gone)

This a LaFerrari, this not a Corvette, no, no

I got killers with me, murk a nigga bitch, ooh-woo

I'm a trap star, I'm drinkin' my Actavis, ooh-woo