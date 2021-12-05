mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shordie Shordie Returns With Video For His Latest Single, "Counter"

Hayley Hynes
December 05, 2021 14:00
1.1K Views
63
2
Shordie Shordie
Shordie Shordie/Spotify

Shordie Shordie’s latest follows his collab with Blxst on “Specific.”


Shordie Shordie is ending 2021 with a bang. The Baltimore native unveiled a video for his new song, “Counter” on Friday, following his earlier link up with Blxst on “Specific” from September. 

Months before that, he and Murda Beatz teamed up for February’s Memory Lane, a 12-track project including titles like “Same N*ggas,” “Seattle,” “No Jewelry,” and “LOVE,” featuring Trippie Redd. When he wasn’t in the studio recording new music, Shordie could be found supporting OhGeesy on his sold-out North American tour.


“Counter” has colourful production, and sees the rapper at his “most direct,” as noted by Complex. While promoting the track on his Instagram page, SS shared that he came up with the song’s name as it’s his “fav part of da house.”

Check out the video for Shordie Shordie’s new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I broke your heart, that was truly the old me
Movin' through your city, like they meet the OG
Beat that p*ssy purple, free my n*gga 03
Say your best time was when we cuddle, when we go to sleep
Best now that n*gga took a break, you let him leave
Just now I say it, bet there ain't no better me
To pick you up, you get to f*ckin' on the couch

[Via]

