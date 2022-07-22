Shordie Shordie Links With Mozzy, Offset & Rich Homie Quan For "More Than Music, Pt. 2" Album

mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

July 22, 2022
"Counter," "Body Language," and "Pon de River" preceded the 17-track album as singles.


Baltimore's own Shordie Shordie delivered More Than Music, Pt. 2 this weekend, boasting a 17-song-long tracklist with features from Mozzy (who dropped off his own Survivor's Guilt tape earlier today), Offset, and Rich Homie Quan.

Ahead of the album's arrival, the Captain Hook hitmaker dropped off "Counter," "Body Language," and "Pon de River" as singles, teasing his follow-up to 2021's Memory Lane.


This isn't Shordie's first delivery in 2022; March saw him feed his fans with a three-song collection called Me & Mine (Pt. II), which served as an official sequel to 2019's Me & Mine set.

The first edition in his More Than Music series hit DSPs back in 2020 and included two songs with no guest features. Since then, we've seen a lot of growth from the artist, which you can hear for yourself below on Spotify, Apple Music or Soundcloud.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

More Than Music, Pt. 2 Tracklist:

1. Ms. Shirley's

2. Choosing (feat. Mozzy)

3. Pon de River

4. Can't Party Here No More

5. Body Language

6. Bossanova (feat. Offset)

7. Caring

8. Changing

9. Counter

10. Lip Sync / Seattle Pt. 2

11. The Wire (feat. Rich Homie Quan)

12. Is It True?

13. Do You

14. Morning in LA

15. Mamacita

16. Leave the Party

17. Us 2

