Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz Take Over A Wedding With Trippie Redd In "Love" Visual

It's been a slow-burning roll out toward Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz's joint album Memory Lane. Fans have been waiting for the release of this project following their November single "Good Evening" and their December drop, "Doctors." The rapper-producer duo's previous singles have received a warm welcome, and now they've returned for their January offering: a Trippie Redd-assisted track titled "Love."

On the single, Shordie Shordie and Trippie Redd trade verses about all aspects of love, affection, and sex, and in the accompanying music video, the trio celebrates wedded bliss at a small, intimate ceremony as they seemed to wreak a bit of havoc. Shordie and Murda Beatz portray members of a wedding band, so watch these three disrupt true love in the visual to their latest single, "Love."

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty, we in love

I feel too much pain when you're not around me

Pour the champagne when I'm in the club

I can't, can't run away, can't run away from you

I spilled some paint on a mink, b*tch, I'm elite, iced-out Patek Phillipe

I graduated in the streets, critiquing the sheets