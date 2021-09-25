mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shordie Shordie & Blxst Make A Dynamic Duo On New Collab "Specific"

Alexander Cole
September 25, 2021 10:30
Image via Shordie ShordieImage via Shordie Shordie
Image via Shordie Shordie

Specific
Shordie Shordie Feat. Blxst

Shordie Shordie and Blxst bring the vibes on new single "Specific."


Shordie Shordie has consistently been putting out great songs over the last few years, and fans are always eager to hear what he has to put out. With the fall finally upon us, the artist is now releasing some tracks that will help get you through those colder months. For instance, on Friday, Shordie Shordie teamed up with Blxst for a new song called "Specific," and there is no doubt they have some great musical chemistry.

The song offers up some nice guitar melodies in the background, while the drums allow Shordie Shordie and Blxst to do their thing. The melodies are on point and when it comes to the hook, both artists harmonize their vocals to perfection. It's a track with a fun vibe, and if you're a fan of either of these two, you should definitely stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You be bein' too specific, I guess I'm comin' with you
She said it wasn't it, but it was somethin' to you
No time I got, for real, so I'm just stuck in a room
Thinkin' I'm trippin' goin' on, like I don't wanna be rollin'

