Unfortunately for Americans, the reopening of the country as the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a simmer has inadvertently welcomed back the reality of mass shootings. Most recently, a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin has left five men with gunshot wounds, three of which have died while the other two remain in critical condition.

CNN reports that an unknown gunman opened fire both inside and outside the Somers House Tavern around 12:40am on Sunday morning. Sherrif Department head David G Beth reports that the shooter has yet to be identified and is still at large, but adds he is not believed to be a danger to the public since the men were targeted.

Beth said, “It sounds like one person got removed from the establishment and possibly came back a short time later” and began shooting. “We don’t believe this was a random act,” the sheriff continued. “I don’t believe that the people in this area are in harm’s way because of the suspect still not being captured.”

Right now, it is unclear who or why the person was forced out of the tavern or if there was more than one shooter. More than 100 officers are currently working hard to search “the area trying to come up with any video footage and anything that can help us at the scene right now,” Beth said.

Kenosha is also the city that saw the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year. Blake was shot in the back seven times by police officer Rusten Sheskey, leaving him severely injured. Our prayers go out to the victims and families of the latest Kenosha shooting.

