ShooterGang Kony's 5-Track "Theeway" EP Has Arrived

The latest arrival from ShooterGang Kony is a 5-track EP titled Theeway, which finds the Sacramento native relentlessly rapping alone over five tracks – "Theeway," "Bold World," "Keep It Lit," "Tony Story" – which arrived a few days ahead of the project's premiere – and "100."

"Dropped this for [you] gang, out now!" Kony captioned an Instagram post uploaded to his feed earlier this weekend, showcasing Theeway's artwork as seen on Apple Music.





When praising "Tony Story" over on YouTube, listeners have written things like, "I was waiting for a bass drop but even without it it's [gas]," and "Wow I'm on my third replay and wanna call out of work because this song so f*cking hard."

"Been with Kony for a year and a half now and this is one of his top tracks, no cap he spittin spittin," another person chimed in.

Before the arrival of Theeway, ShooterGang Kony delivered the 17-track Starshooter, including appearances from BabyTron, Kalan.FrFr., ShooterGang VJ, ShooterGang Fleecy, and Lil Bean last September – check it out here, and let us know what you think about his latest EP in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Theeway

2. Bold World

3. Keep It Lit

4. Tony Story

5. 100