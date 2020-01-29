mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ShooterGang Kony Unleashes New Single "A Sinner's Story"

Aron A.
January 29, 2020 15:48
95 Views
10
0
Via PublicistVia Publicist
Via Publicist

A Sinner's Story
ShooterGang Kony

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

ShooterGang Kony is back in action with his first single off of his forthcoming project.


Sacrament's ShooterGang Kony has continued to make strides regionally but with a new album in the pipeline, he's readying to make a major impact this year. The rapper came through with his new single, "A Sinner's Story" earlier today off of his upcoming album, Red Paint Reverend due out next month. The 21-year-old kicks things off with a vivid portrayal of the commonality of death in his community, rapping, "Reportin' live from the trenches where n***as don't get the message/ My youngin' went and picked up a weapon after detention." Raw pain and vulnerability are heard throughout the record she showcases his storytelling abilities.

Check out his latest single below and keep your eyes peeled for ShooterGang Kony's new album Red Paint Reverend dropping on Feb. 26th.

Quotable Lyrics
Ever had a close friend put your name in a case?
Want to kill him but you can't 'cause you loved him under the hate
Ever had your close friends coil into a snake
He was shedding in my house, it was right in front of my face

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  95
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
ShooterGang Kony
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS ShooterGang Kony Unleashes New Single "A Sinner's Story"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject