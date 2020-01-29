ShooterGang Kony Unleashes New Single "A Sinner's Story"

Sacrament's ShooterGang Kony has continued to make strides regionally but with a new album in the pipeline, he's readying to make a major impact this year. The rapper came through with his new single, "A Sinner's Story" earlier today off of his upcoming album, Red Paint Reverend due out next month. The 21-year-old kicks things off with a vivid portrayal of the commonality of death in his community, rapping, "Reportin' live from the trenches where n***as don't get the message/ My youngin' went and picked up a weapon after detention." Raw pain and vulnerability are heard throughout the record she showcases his storytelling abilities.

Check out his latest single below and keep your eyes peeled for ShooterGang Kony's new album Red Paint Reverend dropping on Feb. 26th.

Quotable Lyrics

Ever had a close friend put your name in a case?

Want to kill him but you can't 'cause you loved him under the hate

Ever had your close friends coil into a snake

He was shedding in my house, it was right in front of my face