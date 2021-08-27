ShooterGang Kony Reveals "Starshooter" Tracklist & Drops "JumpMan" Video Single

One of the leading voices of the next generation of West Coast gangster rap, Sacramento native ShooterGang Kony has officially kicked off his new album rollout, dropping "JumpMan" with a new music video and announcing the tracklist for Starshooter.

A budding rap superstar, ShooterGang Kony proves that with his strong work ethic, he'll continue rising up for years to come. On "JumpMan," Kony crafts a catchy anthem and makes plenty of topical basketball references as he rocks his Ginobili jersey. The video was directed by MikeyRare, and it shows Kony taking on different roles, including the President of the United States, a surgeon, and a science professor.

Check out the new music video below, and peep Kony's tracklist for Starshooter too.

Quotable Lyrics:

Great aim, n***as got on fake chains

Can't hang, you ain't never shot a stick, can't gang

Fuck the HK, I've been on point since a rookie

If I ever see a what's-his-name, I'ma cook him

Starshooter Tracklist:

1. Sincerely Yours

2. Big Burners

3. JumpMan

4. Up2Date (feat. Lil Bean)

5. Over They Head

6. Gangsta Shit

7. No Ceilings (feat. Teejay3k & Lil Poppa)

8. IZ U BROKE?!

9. Can't Believe (feat. ShooterGang VJ & ShooterGang Fleecy)

10. The Game (feat. Kalan.FrFr.)

11. Glizzy Over Rugers

12. RRR

13. Fade Who

14. Blazin

15. Dead Artist (feat. BabyTron)

16. Missing You

17. No Shows Today (feat. Toosii)