mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ShooterGang Kony Returns With Focused New Single "Still Kony 2"

Dre D.
October 18, 2020 12:24
162 Views
00
0
ShooterGang KonyShooterGang Kony
ShooterGang Kony

Still Kony 2
ShooterGang Kony

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

ShooterGang Kony is confident and assertive in the opening track to the recently released "Still Kony 2"


Sacramento rapper ShooterGang Kony just dropped his new project Still Kony 2, which features guest appearances from Lil Poppa, 1TakeJay, and scam star Teejayx3, and he's kicking the album roll out with the visuals for the album's eponymous opening track.

"Still Kony 2" kicks the album off with a poignant piano-driven beat perfect for trap confessionals and street observations.

Kony sounds more self-assured with his precise flow, balancing speed and grit in his flow.

The accompanying visuals have Kony rapping on top of an ambulance and ignoring an irritated cop in an interrogation room in between shots of Kony in the bin.

Check out "Still Kony 2" below and the new album of the same title, which is now available on all streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics

Body count, but we ain't getting into that
Can't even think if it's cap and n****s know where we at
They want that smoke baby, not at all
So much muscle, strike a n**** with a cottonball
The system turned us into slaves, you ain't cotton soft
Dropped the ball and called a ambulance to drop him off
He put his homies down like he ain't even like his dawgs
How you expect to be a leader, never took a fall?

 

ShooterGang Kony
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  162
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
ShooterGang Kony sacramento ShooterGang Kony still kony 2 new music new visuals
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS ShooterGang Kony Returns With Focused New Single "Still Kony 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject