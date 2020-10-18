ShooterGang Kony Returns With Focused New Single "Still Kony 2"

Sacramento rapper ShooterGang Kony just dropped his new project Still Kony 2, which features guest appearances from Lil Poppa, 1TakeJay, and scam star Teejayx3, and he's kicking the album roll out with the visuals for the album's eponymous opening track.

"Still Kony 2" kicks the album off with a poignant piano-driven beat perfect for trap confessionals and street observations.

Kony sounds more self-assured with his precise flow, balancing speed and grit in his flow.

The accompanying visuals have Kony rapping on top of an ambulance and ignoring an irritated cop in an interrogation room in between shots of Kony in the bin.

Check out "Still Kony 2" below and the new album of the same title, which is now available on all streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics

Body count, but we ain't getting into that

Can't even think if it's cap and n****s know where we at

They want that smoke baby, not at all

So much muscle, strike a n**** with a cottonball

The system turned us into slaves, you ain't cotton soft

Dropped the ball and called a ambulance to drop him off

He put his homies down like he ain't even like his dawgs

How you expect to be a leader, never took a fall?