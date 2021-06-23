mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ShooterGang Kony Releases New Single "Over They Head"

Alex Zidel
June 23, 2021 14:41
Over They Head
ShooterGang Kony

ShooterGang Kony returns with his new single and video "Over They Head."


West Coast rapper ShooterGang Kony is back with his latest single and video "Over They Head." The Sacramento native has been bubbling as one of the most powerful young voices coming up from California, paving his own path to the top of the rap ranks. As he continues to level up, Kony has delivered a shit-talking anthem to push through his trauma, warning everybody that he's not the one to mess with.

Proving that he can go bar for bar with some of rap's most popular artists, ShooterGang Kony unleashed a SuzyMadeIt-directed music video with all of his buddies surrounding him, having a good time and rapping along to the new record.

Watch the video below and stay tuned for more new music from ShooterGang Kony.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'mma do my dance, if you ain't fuckin' pull your pants up
I can knock a bitch from out the way to set your man up
She don't even dance so I'll turn her to a dancer
Suckers only come out in the summer like a Cancer

ShooterGang Kony new music new song west coast
