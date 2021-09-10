ShooterGang Kony Releases New Album "Starshooter"

Sacramento native ShooterGang Kony is bringing something different to West Coast gangster rap. Wise beyond his years, the 22-year-old rising star wants to inspire the youth, telling us in his Rise & Grind feature, "Everybody wants to sit here and watch everybody bump their heads, but I want to be that person that you could come to and learn some shit."

Following the release of the "JumpMan" music video, ShooterGang Kony has returned with his ninth full-length project in four years, dropping Starshooter.

The new album features guest appearances from Lil Bean, Kalan.FrFr, and more. Kony also released the music video for "Gangsta Shit" to coincide with the album drop.

Check out ShooterGang Kony's new album below and learn more about him with his recent Rise & Grind feature.

Tracklist:

1. Sincerely Yours

2. Big Burners

3. JumpMan

4. Up2Date (feat. Lil Bean)

5. Over They Head

6. Gangsta Shit

7. Let It Ring

8. IZ U BROKE!?

9. Can't Believe (feat. ShooterGang VJ & ShooterGang Fleecy)

10. The Game (feat. Kalan.FrFr)

11. Glizzy Over Rugers

12. RRR

13. Fade Who

14. Blazin

15. Dead Artist (feat. BabyTron)

16. Missing You

17. Cold Game