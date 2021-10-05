ShooterGang Kony Keeps Applying Pressure With "Hall Of Fame"

Is ShooterGang Kony ready to drop again? The Sacramento rapper has been carving his own lane on the West Coast in the past few years. 2020, specifically, was a fruitful year of releases including the release of Red Paint Reverend, Still Kony 2 and F12. Needless to say, he's been keeping busy. In the past few weeks alone, he's unveiled his project, Starshooter, and appeared on G-Eazy's latest project.

Today, the rapper returned with a brand new banger titled, "Hall Of Fame." In his first single since Starshooter, the rapper takes on gritty synths and heavy bass with tenacity. He reflects on the lingering paranoia of the streets, even as his rap career continues on an upward trajectory, while also detailing his aspirations to run up the bag.

Check the latest from ShooterGang Kony below.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I switched roles with the sun

Switchin' out guns, tear his back up if he run

I'm a thief in the night, I'ma take her old Percs

'Fore I send her on a 30-day run