ShooterGang Kony & Mozzy Preach On New Single "Dearly Departed"

ShooterGang Kony is preparing for the most impactful career of his young music career with the release of his latest single, "Dearly Departed" featuring none other than Oak Park's very own Mozzy. Late last month, the Sacramento-bred emcee released his first single, "A Sinner's Story" in preparation for his upcoming LP, Red Paint Reverend (2020) set to release on Feb. 26. Now, Kony is teaming up with North Cali brethren, Mozzy, to provide the streets with some of words of encouragement on "Dearly Departed."

The instrumentation keeps it traditionally west coast themed, with a mid-tempo drum pattern, ambient synth pads, and 808 kick drum. Both ShooterGang Kony and Mozzy speak on the experiences of growing up in a hopeless environment but still somehow changing their ill-fated circumstances. Whether it be death, fatherless homes, or attempting to stay optimistic in dier conditions, ShooterGang Kony and Mozzy perfectly embodied California's experience in the hood.

Check out ShooterGang Kony's latest single "Dearly Departed" single featuring Mozzy in the streaming link below. And be on the look for his latest project, Red Paint Reverend (2020) to drop on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

Quotable Lyrics

Hey, they don't understand the kind of love I got for 'em

Never let my nephew bang because it's not for 'em

Go get some guala, and then you pull up in that drop foreign

I'm one of the reasons its killas off the block tourin'

My condolence to the family of the victim,

He took someone that I love I understand how much you miss him