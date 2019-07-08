JR Smith is one of those NBA players that really knows how to party and get a crowd riled up. Throughout his NBA career, he has been known for taking his shirt off whenever the opportunity arises and the results are usually pretty hilarious. Whether it be at the World Series or during an actual NBA game, Smith isn't afraid to show off his body which is completely covered in tattoos. While Smith's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is up in the air, that hasn't stopped the fans in the city from embracing him as a big personality.

The city's love and admiration for Smith was on full display this past weekend when he got to be a part of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Game. As you would imagine, JR came out with no shirt on and the fans absolutely loved it. Smith seemed to be stumbling around as part of the gag which led to some fans on Twitter saying he must have been off the Henny.

Smith helped the Cavs win their first and only championship in 2016, although he famously made a huge error in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last year which turned into one of the best memes of the year.

As of right now, some believe the Lakers are interested in acquiring the shooter.