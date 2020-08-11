It looks like Shia LeBeouf is working on securing some more major Hollywood roles. After starring in two critically acclaimed films in 2019, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy, the 34-year-old actor is allegedly being eyed by Marvel to play the superhero Iceman in an upcoming X-Men reboot.

According to sources from We Got This Covered, Marvel is apparently enthusiastic to work with the Transformers actor. A talent for immersing himself in his characters, he was first considered for the role of Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The online publication later reported, however, that he was no longer being considered for that role.

“Marvel are keen to work with him and they now see a role as one of the X-Men as another possible way of bringing him into the fold while still easing him back into the big budget environment that he’d previously sworn off,” the site explains.

In previous iterations of the character, Iceman had been played by Canadian actor Shawn Ashmore. The fictional superhero is one of the founding members of the X-Men and has the supernatural ability to freeze water vapor, which allows him to turn his body into ice.

Social media is just as keen as Marvel about bringing Shia to the MCU. Check out what fans are saying about the potential new casting.

