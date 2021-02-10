The effects of FKA Twigs coming forward with allegations against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf is having real consequences for the actor. It was back in December when the world was rocked by the news that the singer was suing the celebrated actor and alleging that he abused and sexually assaulted her. She even said that he gave her an STD, and after the news went viral, LaBeouf came forward to admit that he'd had a problem with alcohol and hadn't been his best self.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

“I have a history of hurting the people closest to me," said the actor months ago. “I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

It's now being shared that LaBeouf and his A-list talent agency CAA have decided to part ways. Variety reports that Shia has been seeking help at an inpatient care facility following not only FKA Twigs's allegations, but multiple women, including Sia. The outlet states that CAA hasn't fired him or permanently ended their working relationship, but they do report that LaBeouf is taking "a break from acting" as his primary focus at this time is his recovery.

It wasn't made clear what type of facility LaBeouf is in, how long he will be there, or what treatment he is receiving. He was recently cut from the Netflix Awards and as his fans rally behind him, it's expected that there will be more fallout from the scandal as Twigs's lawsuit looms.

[via]