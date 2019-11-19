mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sherwood Marty Taps Chris Brown, Blac Youngsta & More For "Fresh Prince Of Sherwood"

Aron A.
November 19, 2019 14:22
Fresh Prince Of Sherwood
Sherwood Marty

Sherwood Marty is back in the mix.


Sherwood Marty has been slowly climbing the ranks in the rap game. The Baton Rouge native first made his way onto HNHH in early 2018 with his collaborative project with OMB Peezy. We've been keeping a keen eye on him over the years as he's grown as an artist. This past week, he released his latest body of work, Fresh Prince Of Sherwood. The rapper's latest project is fourteen songs in length with some major names included on the tracklist. Chris Brown appears on "Vibe Is" and Marty also enlists Blac Youngsta for "Go Getta" with Mouse On Tha Track. Also on the project is TK Kravitz and Shon Thang.

Check out Sherwood Marty's project Fresh Prince Of Sherwood below and sound off with your thoughts on the tape in the comment section below. 

Sherwood Marty Chris Brown Blac Youngsta
