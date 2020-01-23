Sherwood Marty Is Back In Action With New Track "Poison"

Sherwood Marty has been slowly making noise in the past few years. He only recently came into the game but in a brief amount of time, he's left a serious impression and it seems like he could have a major year in 2020. To get things started, he released a brand new song and video titled, "Poison." With glossy auto-tuned vocals, he stretches out his bars with melodies as he details the harsh realities that he's come up around. "They got snakes up in the grass and they on me, yeah/ if they get the chance, I know they gon' dome me, yeah," he raps on the song.

Check out the new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Sherwood Marty.

Quotable Lyrics

Real rottweiler, survive in the jungle

Fuck the otherside, if they try, put 'em under

All my n***as straight, drop a dime if you mumble