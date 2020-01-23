mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sherwood Marty Is Back In Action With New Track "Poison"

Aron A.
January 22, 2020 20:54
77 Views
00
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Poison
Sherwood Marty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sherwood Marty is back.


Sherwood Marty has been slowly making noise in the past few years. He only recently came into the game but in a brief amount of time, he's left a serious impression and it seems like he could have a major year in 2020. To get things started, he released a brand new song and video titled, "Poison." With glossy auto-tuned vocals, he stretches out his bars with melodies as he details the harsh realities that he's come up around. "They got snakes up in the grass and they on me, yeah/ if they get the chance, I know they gon' dome me, yeah," he raps on the song. 

Check out the new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Sherwood Marty.

Quotable Lyrics
Real rottweiler, survive in the jungle
Fuck the otherside, if they try, put 'em under
All my n***as straight, drop a dime if you mumble

Sherwood Marty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  77
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sherwood Marty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sherwood Marty Is Back In Action With New Track "Poison"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject