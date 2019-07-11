Sherwood Marty Channels "Shawn Kemp" On His New Track

Sherwood Marty first got on our radar in 2018 when he linked up with OMB Peezy for their collaborative project, Young & Reckless which still stands as Marty's only full-length project on streaming services. However, he's continued to bless fans with new music since then with a ton of singles including "Lay Up" ft. the late Lil Lonnie. While Marty continues to push forward with his career, he comes through with his latest drop "Shawn Kemp."

Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp serves as the inspiration behind Marty's latest record. The rapper's new song is a hard-hitting banger that references Kemp's jersey number while detailing being in the streets. Marty's new single follows the release of his single "Doin My Thang" which he released back in April.

Peep "Shawn Kemp" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to sneak the glizzy in my pants

They like 'who he is? Yeah he got them bands'

I got bad bitches everytime I land

Cute face, small ass, big ass