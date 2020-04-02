mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sherwood Marty & Money Man Link Up On "Russian Roulette"

Aron A.
April 01, 2020 20:54
Sherwood Marty & Money Man team up for a new banger.


Though the streets might be empty right now, Money Man and Sherwood Marty have teamed up for a new banger specifically for the streets. The two rappers joined forces for their new single, "Russian Roulette." Their melody-driven delivery mesh well together on the record over a bouncy trap instrumental that's equal parts gritty and glossy.

It's been a few months since he released The Fresh Prince Of Sherwood but Sherwood Marty could very well be readying a new project in the near future. With all eyes on him, and having already collaborated with artists like Chris Brown, Sherwood Marty is very well set up for a major year ahead of him, given this Coronavirus-pandemic doesn't extend until 2021.

Check out his latest single below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Sherwood Marty.

Quotable Lyrics
We keep them sticks like we part of the service
I always be trappin', I always be servin'
Get shot in the chest if you makin' me nervous
Got ARs and glocks for these n***as who lurkin'

