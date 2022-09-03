The time for Sherri Shepherd's show to replace Wendy Williams' has almost come.
For a while now, Sherri Shepherd has been gearing up to launch her own daytime television show, Sherri. After taking over for Wendy Williams due to health issues, the comedian was offered a slot on the network and she couldn't turn it down. For months, she's been promoting the show's release by making social media posts and dropping her first trailer-- but her recent action took the cake.
As reported by TMZ, the poster, which was once occupied by The Wendy Williams Show, has been taken over by Sherri. The picture was placed in New York City outside of Chelsea Studios, which is where Wendy shot her show-- Sherri will occupy this space as well.
Sources told the media outlet that the studio redesign is making pretty good process. According to them, the set is filled with bright and cheery colors like yellow and light blue which greatly reflect Sherri's lively personality. They also added that the series is booked "well into the fall," and viewers should expect to see numerous celebrities join Sherri during premiere week.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
While plenty of people will be tuned in, one person has already admitted that they will not-- Wendy. During an interview with Fat Joe, Wendy made it clear that she's not interested in watching the show that took her spot. "I like her, but I won't be watching her. Because I know what she's going to be doing, and that's really not my thing," she told Joe during their talk.
Sherri's show is set to start filming this upcoming Thursday, September 8, and will premiere on Monday, September 12. Are you going to tune in?
