For a while now, Sherri Shepherd has been gearing up to launch her own daytime television show, Sherri. After taking over for Wendy Williams due to health issues, the comedian was offered a slot on the network and she couldn't turn it down. For months, she's been promoting the show's release by making social media posts and dropping her first trailer-- but her recent action took the cake.

As reported by TMZ, the poster, which was once occupied by The Wendy Williams Show, has been taken over by Sherri. The picture was placed in New York City outside of Chelsea Studios, which is where Wendy shot her show-- Sherri will occupy this space as well.