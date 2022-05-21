It's official, Sherri Shepherd's show will be airing this September. After standing in for Wendy Williams due to her medical issues back in December of 2021, Shepherd ended up with her own talk show. According to Page Six, an insider says the show will be a "comedic take on pop culture and entertainment, celebrity interviews and real people.”

Excited to share her opinions with the world come fall, the 55-year-old released the first official trailer for her show yesterday (May 20). In the minute-long teaser, Shepherd can be seen doing photoshoots in different outfits. At the beginning of the video, she said, "It is my life-long dream to have my own show, and it's finally happening... This is my time."

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The comedian continued by showing love and appreciation to her fans. She added, "I want you to join me for every step of this journey I'm taking you on." She assured viewers that they will see how everything unfolds. Shepherd wants her supporters to know what goes on behind the scenes, on the road, in interviews, and at rehearsals. "See it all come together," she said.

As she wrapped up her trailer, she encouraged everyone to follow her across all social sites. "I want to connect with all of you... Tell your friends, your bestie, your auntie. Tell everybody." In the end, a graphic was shown which revealed the name of her show-- "Sherri."

Will you be tuning in to watch her show replace Wendy's? Check out her first official trailer below.