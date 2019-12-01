The discussion surrounding undocumented immigrants has been prominent in the last few years since Trump's taken office. Many have attempted to try and stop the cruel practices of ICE but they're still doing the most to remove undocumented immigrants from America. Most recently, Texas Sheriff Bill Waybourn made some inflammatory generalizations about undocumented immigrants by calling them "drunks."

"If we have to turn them loose or they get released, they’re coming back to your neighborhood and my neighborhood," he said. "Those drunks will run over your children and they will run over my children."

He made these comments at the White House on Thursday to address a law regarding immigrants who've been charged with driving under the influence. However, things took an interesting turn just aa day later when his own son was arrested for... wait for it... public intoxication. Dallas Morning News reports that Waybourn's son, Sergei, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication. In the midst of pressures of resignment, Sheriff Waybourne addressed his son's arrest.

The family and I are deeply saddened by Sergei’s choices," the statement reads. "It has been many years since he disassociated from our family. We, along with many family members have made efforts over the years to help him - all to no avail. It is always sad when drugs take control of a person’s life. His choices and actions have lead to this situation."

[Via]