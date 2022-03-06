While our Fire Emoji playlist received a pretty hefty update this weekend, we kept things short and sweet for R&B Season, which sees just two news tracks from the soulful genre that have caught our attention.

First, a collaboration between 29-year-old Los Angeles native Blxst and Zacari – who appeared on Kendrick Lamar's "LOVE." from his DAMN. record back in 2017 – on a two-minute and 47-second long track called "Sometimes."

"Runnin' up the backend, ayy / I know you be thinkin' I be cappin', but some times / You be too much of a distraction, babe / Don't matter how I got it if the bang spend, baby," the "Chosen" hitmaker sings on the chorus, followed by Z's post-chorus, which goes, "Wait, what's that? / I thought I heard a broke bitch say somethin' / Pssh, guess not / All these chicken heads flock when I pop out on the scene."

The second, and final update to our R&B Season rotation is Shenseea's "Deserve It," which appears to be receiving much better reception from fans another recent single – a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion called "Lick."

Following the track's criticism, Shenseea had an optimistic message for her fans. "To all those who love the song, thank you," she wrote at the time. "To [those] who don't, you'll like the next one, or the next one. Either way, today is a good day."

Last week, we added songs from Tyga, Doja Cat, IV4, Jeremih, Kehlani, and Maeta – stream them all below, and check back in with HNHH next Sunday to read about our latest playlist update.