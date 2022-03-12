Shenseea Taps Offset For "Bouncy" Single From Debut Album "Alpha"

After years of sharing new music, Shenseea has finally released her debut studio album. The Dancehall Queen has been making the giant leap into the mainstream with tracks like "Deserve It" and "Lick" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and on Friday (March 11), Shenseea shared Alpha. The album features looks from superstar artists like Sean Paul and Beenie Man, as well as Migos hitmaker Offset who showed up on "Bouncy."

The mellow, low-burning track is a far cry from Shenseea's sexually-charged "Lick," but fans have appreciated the singer tackling new arenas as she progresses in her career. She recently sat down with us for our Ladies First series and spoke about her core fan base adjusting to her new sound.

"It’s kind of a bit harder for them to accept that I’m trying to make this transition because they’ve been used to me doing one genre for so long, it’s like, 'Okay, what’s happening with Shenseea?'" said the singer. "I feel like they’re going to see the bigger picture when I get what I need to get done. So, it’s honestly risky, because I’m practically starting from zero, but I feel like this success will be sweeter because of that. I want to start from the ground coming way up."

Stream "Bouncy" and make sure to read our interview with Shenseea—Ladies First: Shenseea On "Lick" Reactions, Transition To Mainstream & Megan Thee Stallion Relationship.

Quotable Lyrics

She look better in person than she look on the app (Bad)

I told her, "Money is nothing, come sit it on my lap" (Come on)

I’m hoppin’ out a Lambo' with the Goyard full a racks (Lambo’)

I be makin' millions when I'm sleepin', takin’ naps (Sleep)