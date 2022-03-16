After initially denying that anything was going on romantically with London On Da Track, Shenseea was once again seen with the producer. During Super Bowl weekend, the Alpha singer was photographed holding hands with London and after the video circulated online, she resurfaced with an explanation. According to Shenseea, London was just making sure that she didn't fall as she walked, but now that he interrupted her live performance to ice her out, people have returned with more questions.

The Shade Room shared videos showing London and Shenseea together at an event where she was celebrating the release of her debut studio album, Alpha.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

In one clip, London walked behind the singer as she was being led to photographers, but in another, Shenseea was on stage as several people joined her. As one man opened a jewelry box to display an iced-out chain with a large pendant, Shenseea expressed her surprise. London placed it around Shenseea's neck himself, further fueling the fire of gossip that the pair are romantically linked.

Not only is Shenseea fending off rumors about the producer, but during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, she also shut down allegations that she was once pregnant by Drake. According to Shenseea, they've never even kissed. Check out a few posts below and make sure to check out our interview with Shenseea—Ladies First: Shenseea On "Lick" Reactions, Transition To Mainstream & Megan Thee Stallion Relationship.