Shenseea Kicks 2022 Off With "Dolly"

Shenseea quietly asserted her dominance across 2021. The Jamaican star delivered several bangers throughout the year but it was her freestyles and her appearance on Kanye West's DONDA that affirmed that she's the one to look out for this year. Bridging the fiery sounds of dancehall with hip-hop and R&B flavors, she continues to deliver consistent heat with every drop.

Now that we've formally entered the new year, Shenseea's setting the tone for what she has in store with her new single, "Dolly." Shenseea fills the record the upbeat, bass-heavy record is filled with sex appeal and attitude as the infectious hook ties together the record.

Shenseea's new single will certainly stay in rotation throughout the winter months. Check out the single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Dolly keep it cute, dolly attitude

Dolly name nah call 'pon every yute

Nuh mix up, mi nuh friendly, suh move

Nuh mon or gyal cyaan get mi fi use