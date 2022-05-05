These two are friends who aren't above teasing one another in interviews, but this time, it's Shenseea who is firing her shot. The Jamaican singer recently shared her debut studio album Alpha, and as fans enjoy her R&B and Dancehall vibes, Shenseea has been jet-setting as she continues to promote the record. Her explicit lyrics have also taken over airwaves on songs like her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single "Lick," but according to Bobby Shmurda, Shenseea isn't "freaky enough."

The joke came when Shmurda was chatting with DJ Akademiks with the rapper even breaking out his best island accent, and in her own interview, Shenseea responded to his claim.



Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images

"I saw it and I was like, 'Bobby, you look like the n*ggas who are just all talk,'" said the singer with a smile. "You one of those. And let me tell you, 'cause Bobby is a friend of me and I love Bobby because he's outspoken, funny, he doesn't care about people. Like, I love his attitude, so it's not like we even beefing or anything." The host reminded Shenseea that Shmurda did say that he was just joking.

"I'm not joking," she continued with a slight laugh. "You do look like the n*gga who just all talk." This was, of course, all in jest, but it is unclear if Bobby Shmurda has seen Shenseea's response just yet. Check it out below.