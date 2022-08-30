25-year-old Shenseea first sparked romance rumours with producer London On Da Track back in February, when they were caught holding hands – although the Jamaican singer was quick to deny the gossip, explaining that the Atlanta native was just "helping" her.

The next month, the "Pon Mi" hitmaker celebrated the arrival of her ALPHA album with a star-studded release part, which was made particularly memorable by a moment during which London awarded Shenseea with an iced-out chain, only causing even more gossip to spread.

Shenseea attends the 2022 MTV VMAs -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While things have been relatively quiet between the two in recent months, at last night's MTV Video Music Awards, the Mandeville-born performer was asked about the status of her situation with the father of four, but she managed to dodge the question – for now, anyway.

"Is London on Da Track your boyfriend?" Shenseea was asked by one of the journalists on the red carpet, to which she gave "a big dutty laugh" and responded, "Imma answer you next time."

From the sounds of things, the dancehall superstar is either waiting for London to confirm that they're an item, or not so sure that she wants to be in an official relationship with him herself (especially after hearing Summer Walker's testimony).





Elsewhere on the red carpet, Shenseea spoke about her frequent viral wig-removing videos, during which she aggressively (but satisfyingly) removes pieces from her hair for the internet, saying "I’m just very impatient, to be honest, I can’t wait to rip this one off."

The 25-year-old assured concerned fans that "it doesn't [hurt]," and that she's "been doing this for years."

