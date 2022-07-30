Shenseea Add Skillibeng For "Rain"

Her Alpha debut officially put her on the map after years of establishing herself as an artist, and now there is no slowing down for Shenseea. The Dancehall queen has been carefully easing her way into the mainstream and we've found her collaborating with more artists during this shift—including 21 Savage, Kanye West, and Megan Thee Stallion. Shenseea has been touring the world and more recently taking to Rolling Loud stages, and to continue the hype surrounding her career, she drops off her New Music Friday (July 29) offering, "Rain."

The singer's latest release hosts a production from ATL Jacob and a feature from fellow Jamaican standout Skillibeng. As usual, these two have created music that is poised to get listeners to the dance floor, and on Instagram, Shenseea even wrote in a caption that she couldn't wait to hear "Rain" out at a nightclub.

We're sure this one will get heavy rotation from DJs during these warm summer nights, so stream "Rain" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a rich b*tch, not a simp b*tch

Swipe mi own card and check mi wish list

See, I might scam a n*gga (Mhm), I'm ambitious (Woo)

But I don't sell p*ssy, God's my witness (Mi hear dat)

Nah beef wid a b*tch about a d*ck (Oh yeah, nah)