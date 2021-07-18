Shenseaa Has The Summer On Lock With Her New Single "Run Run"

As Jamaica continues to reign supreme in the world of music, Shenseaa has been asserting her dominance with each and every release. Though her sound is truly rooted in the sound of dancehall and reggae, her pop sensibilities have proven to be a success in the American market. In fact, she was recently spotted in the studio with Moneybagg Yo which could mean a collaboration is on the way.

While we wait for that, Shenseaa made sure to keep the summer hot with a brand new single. This week, she unveiled her new single, "Run Run." There's a trap-esque feel to the production that creates a heavier feel to the dancehall record while Shenseaa tackles the beat with a performance that's reminiscent of Rihanna's early work.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Look at what you do to me

Take over my energy

Should've know you neva good fi me

And now you make me haffi

Run, run, run, run, run