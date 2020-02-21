It's never easy to lose a loved one, especially a parent. Many people opt to keep their grief to themselves, but Shemar Moore has come forward to speak about how difficult it has been for him as he mourns the death of his mother. "It's not a game, it's not a joke, I'm hurting real bad," said Shemar. "I've been offline for some weeks now. I've had to keep a secret out of respect. It's my mom... The Bonnie to my Clyde, everything I've ever known. Everything I've ever worked hard for," the actor spoke through tears.

Shemar shared a lengthy video as he talked about mourning, and in the caption, he added, "Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old... I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her."

"But I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER," he continued. "Mama.... here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon .... and it hurts so bad.... but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength... I love you mama ❤️." We send our sincerest condolences to Shemar and his loved ones.

Swipe through Shemar Moore's Instagram post below to watch his tribute to his mother.