Shelley FKA DRAM Slaps A "Rated R" Warning On His Sexy New Laya-Assisted Single

Joshua Robinson
November 25, 2021 17:55
Shelley FKA DRAM/YouTube
Rated R
Shelley FKA DRAM Feat. Laya

Shelley FKA DRAM taps New York artist Laya for a sultry banger titled "Rated R."


Earlier this year, Shelley FKA DRAM returned with his first full-length studio album in five years, and at the end of the album, the LVRN artist ensured his fans that he was just getting started, promising to "flood the streets with love and grease." In the months after the release of Shelley FKA DRAM, Shelley stuck by his word and appeared on Detroit rapper Young Roc's hard-hitting track "Do You Got Moxie?" in July. Now, four months later, he is back with another new tune.

With assistance from rising New York artist Laya, Shelley FKA DRAM has delivered "Rated R," a sultry new R&B banger that's just as explicit as its NSFW artwork suggests. This fall, Shelley was scheduled to appear on an 18-date tour, but due to its cancelation, the gifted singer-songwriter decided to treat fans with "Rated R."

"As you know, the tour has been cancelled," Shelley wrote in an Instagram post. "It’s a bummer, BUT me and @layaface have the SEXIEST R&B SMASH."

According to Shelley FKA DRAM, the song is slated to hit streaming platforms soon, but for now, check out his Laya-assisted single "Rated R" below. Let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

And do you hate when I ignore yourself?
Cuz the times in between, we never do speak
So take your time with me, don't hurt yourself
Cuz when shit gets deep, can't blame it on me

