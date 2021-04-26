mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shelley FKA DRAM Enables Summer Walker On New Song "All Pride Aside"

Alex Zidel
April 26, 2021 13:00
Shelley FKA DRAM and Summer Walker release their new single "All Pride Aside."


Shelley (FKA DRAM) has been teasing the release of his next studio album for weeks, announcing his rebrand and sharing music that's more in tune with his personal taste. Recently, the multi-platinum "Broccoli" hitmaker has taken a slowed-down approach to his creativity, going back to the basics and showing his fanbase who he truly is. We witnessed glimpses of Shelley's strengths on songs like "Cooking With Grease" and "Exposure."

With his album coming soon, Shelley just came through with yet another single release, dropping "All Pride Aside" with his LVRN labelmate Summer Walker

The new song comes following Shelley's performance as part of NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. The duet showcases Shelley's chemistry with Summer Walker, as well as his artistic command over the soft beat.

Listen to "All Pride Aside" below and let us know what you think. His new album comes out at the end of this week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, if I did this song with you, that means I enable you
I'd be forced to get along with you, 'cause I wanna be enabled too
And if you gave me all your love, that means you enable me
But baby girl, I'm far from done, so now I must return to free

Shelley FKA DRAM Summer Walker new music new song
