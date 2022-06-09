mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shelley FKA Dram Brings Luscious Vibes On "Chocolate Covered Strawberries"

Aron A.
June 09, 2022 12:16
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shelley FKA DRAM

Shelley FKA DRAM drops off "Chocolate Covered Strawberries."


Shelley FKA DRAM is back with his latest single, "Chocolate Covered Strawberries." Serving as his first solo release of 2022, the singer delivers a soulful and sultry bedroom anthem to set the tone. His warm melodies drive the sultry feeling of the song, which was released as part of Nigil Mack's Drink Sum Wtr song series. 

"I wanted to make a R&B smash inspired by the nostalgia of production that geniuses like Timbaland & Missy Elliott brought to the forefront," he said of the record in a statement.

Shelley returned in 2021 with his self-titled sophomore album that boasted collaborations alongside Summer Walier, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., and Watt. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Westside Boogie for "Aight."

Check out the latest from Shelley FKA DRAM below.

Quotable Lyrics
Sending chocolate kisses your way
Send strawberries back to me
Chocolate covered strawberries, baby

Shelley FKA DRAM
