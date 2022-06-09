Shelley FKA Dram Brings Luscious Vibes On "Chocolate Covered Strawberries"

Shelley FKA DRAM is back with his latest single, "Chocolate Covered Strawberries." Serving as his first solo release of 2022, the singer delivers a soulful and sultry bedroom anthem to set the tone. His warm melodies drive the sultry feeling of the song, which was released as part of Nigil Mack's Drink Sum Wtr song series.

"I wanted to make a R&B smash inspired by the nostalgia of production that geniuses like Timbaland & Missy Elliott brought to the forefront," he said of the record in a statement.

Shelley returned in 2021 with his self-titled sophomore album that boasted collaborations alongside Summer Walier, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., and Watt. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Westside Boogie for "Aight."

Check out the latest from Shelley FKA DRAM below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sending chocolate kisses your way

Send strawberries back to me

Chocolate covered strawberries, baby

