Shelley FKA DRAM & Young Thug Snapped On "Misunderstood"

Five years ago, Shelley FKA DRAM made his big debut with a self-titled project called BIG BABY DRAM. While the self-titled moniker doesn't exactly work anymore, there is no denying that this project made a huge impact with tracks like "Broccoli," "Cute," and "Misunderstood" with Young Thug. The latter of these tracks was perhaps one of the biggest draws on the album and for good reason. In fact, for some more casual listeners, it was the revelation that Thug's voice is a unique instrument that cannot be stopped.

"Misunderstood" comes with some driving piano lines, some incredibly sung vocals from DRAM, and a high-energy feature from Thug that has all the charisma you would want. There is a real old-school rock and roll feel here and it was unlike anything that appeared on DRAM's debut. The crescendos into Thug's part with the accompanying guitars will immediately give you goosebumps, and overall, this is a track you have to listen to if you missed out.

Quotable Lyrics:

And you can be a local heathen to the son of Satan

I give it up to him who praises and that's all I'm saying

I made a killing for a better life

Remember once and I'll forget it twice