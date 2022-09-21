Jordan Brand has been doing quite a few collaborations centered around the Air Jordan 2 and the Air Jordan 2 Low. These two silhouettes are making a comeback, and Jumpman is giving plenty of its partners a chance to get in on the action. For instance, South African boutique Shelflife is getting its own Air Jordan 2 Low. The new offering was revealed via official images today, and there is no doubt fans will be impressed by them.

As you can see down below, this shoe has a sail upper that is predominantly made up of leather. There is actually some furry suede on top of this, which makes for some added texture. From there, we have an orange Wings logo on the tongue, while a small portion of the outsole is orange, as well. The insole is also quite unique as the Shelflife logo appears on the inside of the right shoe.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 2 Low x Shelflife collaboration does not have a release date. More details should become available soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

