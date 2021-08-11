Earlier this year, Shekinah Jo Andersonentangled herself in the legal dispute between Sabrina Peterson, T.I., and Tameka "Tiny" Harris. In an attempt to defend the famous musical couple from the accusations laid by Peterson back in January, Shekinah got on video and stated, "[Peterson] wants Tiny. She obsessed with Tiny. She wants Tiny to be her girlfriend." Shekinah also added fuel to the fire by saying, "Ask her what was going on when she was in the threesomes and foursomes. What about when she used to go get and recruit the hoes for 'em?"

A representative for T.I. and Tiny would later issue a statement denying the claims made about the couple. “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously," they stated.

Later, Peterson filed a defamation lawsuit against T.I., Tiny, and Shekinah, citing that her reputation was allegedly smeared due to the scandal and because of remarks made by the trio. However, Radar Online reports that newly filed court documents show that Shekinah is demanding that the lawsuit filed by Peterson be tossed.

Her lawyer reportedly wrote, “Ms. Anderson’s alleged speech concerned public, criminal allegations that Ms. Peterson levied via social media, and in the traditional media, against mutual acquaintances the Harrises, who are international celebrities, and whose reputations and sexual conduct were put in issue in a public forum by Ms. Peterson.”

It was also noted that Shekinah doesn't believe that Peterson can prove that the comments were "made in malice" and damaged her reputation because, in fact, Peterson's following increased following the scandal. "Ms. Peterson increased her celebrity and social media following by ~100,000 people," Anderson's lawyer continued. Peterson has yet to respond.

