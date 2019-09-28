mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G's Debut Project "THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID" Is Here

Aron A.
September 27, 2019 20:27
3 Views
00
0
CoverCover

THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID
Sheff G

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sheff G makes a statement with his debut project.


Although Chief Keef was and still is a polarizing figure in hip-hop, his rise put a spotlight on Chicago's drill scene. Strangely enough, the buzz surrounding Chicago's scene has considerably died down in recent years but artists across the world have adopted the sound in their own way. 

In Brooklyn, Sheff G has adopted the sound while maintaining the tradition of lyricism in New York hip-hop. The Brookyn-bred rapper caught a buzz with the 2017 song, "No Suburban." Two years later, and he's back with his official debut, THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID. Strapped up with fourteen tracks in total, the rapper only enlists two features. Sleepy Hallow appears on half of the tracklist while Mozzy joins the two on "Menace."

Sheff G is only getting started and his latest project is a formal introduction.

Sheff G Mozzy sleepy hallow new project new album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sheff G's Debut Project "THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID" Is Here
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject