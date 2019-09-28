Sheff G's Debut Project "THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID" Is Here

Although Chief Keef was and still is a polarizing figure in hip-hop, his rise put a spotlight on Chicago's drill scene. Strangely enough, the buzz surrounding Chicago's scene has considerably died down in recent years but artists across the world have adopted the sound in their own way.

In Brooklyn, Sheff G has adopted the sound while maintaining the tradition of lyricism in New York hip-hop. The Brookyn-bred rapper caught a buzz with the 2017 song, "No Suburban." Two years later, and he's back with his official debut, THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID. Strapped up with fourteen tracks in total, the rapper only enlists two features. Sleepy Hallow appears on half of the tracklist while Mozzy joins the two on "Menace."

Sheff G is only getting started and his latest project is a formal introduction.