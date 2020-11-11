mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G Returns With New Single "Lights On"

Mitch Findlay
November 11, 2020 16:45
Lights On
Sheff G

With his 2020 album "One And Only" still garnering acclaim, Sheff G hops on a Great John banger for his new single "Lights On."


Sheff G played a pivotal role in ushering in the Brooklyn Drill movement, following up strong releases like The Unluccy Luccy Kid and One And Only with a new single to close out the year. Today marks the arrival of "Lights On," which once again highlights Sheff's impressive ear for beat selection. Handling the instrumental is Great John, who scored the bulk of Sheff's One And Only; here, he once again conjures a vaguely sinister and cinematic backdrop, as hard-hitting as it is unsettling. Familiar ground for Sheff, who blends menace and melody in a seamless package.

Despite the urgency of the production, Sheff G appears willing to move at his own pace, which is to say, taking the scenic route. More time to count his money that way. "Look, get to the money man, you know that I gotta get to the breesh," he raps. "We eat good, feast." As fans have come to appreciate, it's not necessarily what Sheff says, but how he says it. The Winner's Circle energy is evident within his raps, giving "Lights On" the vibe of a well-earned victory lap. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you've got love for Sheff G. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And we eat good 
She gon' dance, make it bounce, with no hands
She get litty, huh, Winner's Circle in yo' city, huh
Get to sprayin', no graffiti, huh 
Look, count all your blessings, huh, look
Gang with me, huh, got all the weapons

