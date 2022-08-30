Sheff G is currently behind bars on a weapon charge after being hit with a two-year sentence in 2021. Over the past years, fans have received updates through various members of his camp on his wellbeing. Unfortunately, one of his long-time rivals, 22Gz, had some things to say about him recently. The "Twirlanta" rapper alleged that Sheff G was being extorted behind bars.





"The ‘Godfather’ in jail getting extorted Good morning. N***as supposed to be starting some shit," he wrote in a deleted tweet. "These rappers be waiting too long to live their raps and then get wrapped up and can’t hold it down," he added in a follow-up tweet.

It appears that the comments have gotten back to Sheff G, who fired back at these allegations in a post shared on Instagram. Sheff vehemently denied that the rumors were valid.

"I done hurd I turn this and that .. done hurd im getting extorted and allat lies and rumors that the broke dirty and worthless has made up Imao, whats next?" he wrote. "N****s better ask anyone they kno up in these upstate prisons about me ! , million dollar n***a chilling in general population never been disrespected without the boomerang effect, all yu got is ya name and ya word .. and my name would never be tainted, my reputation speaks for itself... mr front line action ... mr movie himself! The face of a real nigga yu hurd .... free all my guys, they say if yu dont got no haters yu aint doing nun right."

Sheff G went on to celebrate his team for keeping his name alive during his incarceration, and the success he's achieved, even from behind bars. Check out Sheff's post below.



