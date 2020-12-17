Sheff G Proves 'Em Wrong On The Title Track Of "Proud Of Me Now"

It's been a little over a year since Sheff G officially emerged with THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID. And a full year later, he's boasting about just how far he's come on his latest body of work, Proud Of Me Now. Stacked with a tight eleven tracks, the rapper showcases an immense amount of growth as a writer and an artist. His flows are tight, his voice is clear-cut and he's still pushing his baritone melodies into pop-esque lanes.

the rapper reflects on how far he's come on "Proud Of Me Now," bringing the boastfulness swagger of Brooklyn into the fold. Charged by the naysayers and doubters, Sheff G reflects on those who've counted him out to bossing up into his recently announced RCA partnership.

Sheff's latest project is arguably his best yet. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gangin', we be gangin'

No, we won't tell anything, say none

Young ni**s frauds, flexin' this shit for the broads

Pull up, we put down 'em all

