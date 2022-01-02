Sheff G was one of the trailblazers of the recent New York drill rap phenomenon. With collaborative hits with fellow New Yorker Sleepy Hallow like "Molly" and "Breakin Bad (Okay)," as well as his three successful projects, Sheff G's name was only going to be more known as he adnavced his career.

However, his progress was railroaded in last November when he pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. He had been facing legal troubles all year, but still felt that he would be freed soon in a recent Instagram post: "Freedom Is A Must. .. Sending My Love To All My Fans & Supporters I’ll be Bacc Soon. FREE ME â¼ï¸"

He has remained behind bars as he plots his avenues to freedom. Sheff G did not release a project in 2021, and his most recent official release came in September with his single "Drum Dummy."

As we await Sheff G's return to hip-hop, he was in good spirits as he wished his fans a Happy New Year yesterday on Instagram. Using a shirtless picture from prison, Sheff G reminded his followers how special of an artist he is: "Happy Blue Years. I AINT YA REGULAR G MEMBER EVERYBODY KNOW IM SANCTION. #FREEME #AYOOOCIIID #TENTOES"

How do you think Sheff G is looking? Check out his Instagram post below.