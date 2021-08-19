Sheff G Locks In With A Boogie & Sleepy Hallow On "Run It Up"

Sheff G is currently incarcerated, though his name stays alive in the rap game during his absence. The rapper was taken in on a felony gun charge last month and was expected to have another court hearing today (Aug. 18th). In the midst of his legal situation, the rapper came through with some more heat before the summer comes to an end. This time, he enlists A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Sleepy Hallow for "Run It Up." Soft guitar strings and lush vocal samples clear the way for a more melodic offering that perfectly combines the styles of all three rappers.

Sheff G previously released his track, "On Go" with Polo G and "Start Some Shyt." It looks like a new project could be underway soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Seen mine, if she friendly

I told her it's okay, we got nines, we got Bentleys

We got 9s in our Bentley

Had a knife in my back when I wrote my first song

Put a knife to your face like a dollar and fifty