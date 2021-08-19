mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G Locks In With A Boogie & Sleepy Hallow On "Run It Up"

Aron A.
August 18, 2021 20:01
156 Views
20
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Run It Up
Sheff G Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Sleepy Hallow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sheff G enlists A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Sleepy Hallow for his latest single.


Sheff G is currently incarcerated, though his name stays alive in the rap game during his absence. The rapper was taken in on a felony gun charge last month and was expected to have another court hearing today (Aug. 18th). In the midst of his legal situation, the rapper came through with some more heat before the summer comes to an end. This time, he enlists A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Sleepy Hallow for "Run It Up." Soft guitar strings and lush vocal samples clear the way for a more melodic offering that perfectly combines the styles of all three rappers.

Sheff G previously released his track, "On Go" with Polo G and "Start Some Shyt." It looks like a new project could be underway soon.

Quotable Lyrics
Seen mine, if she friendly
I told her it's okay, we got nines, we got Bentleys
We got 9s in our Bentley
Had a knife in my back when I wrote my first song
Put a knife to your face like a dollar and fifty

Sheff G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  156
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sheff G A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Sleepy Hallow
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sheff G Locks In With A Boogie & Sleepy Hallow On "Run It Up"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject