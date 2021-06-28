Sheff G Is Ready To "Start Some Shyt"

Sheff G, the ring leader of Winners Circle Entertainment, drops his first track of the year. And it is a fucking doozy. Coming off of three projects in 2020, the 22-year old seems to get right back where he was on "Start Some Shyt." As one of the founders of the Brooklyn Drill scene, Sheff G makes his presence felt to a point that it is almost fear-instilling.

On a hauntingly punchy beat, he spits with no remorse. There is not much news regarding what's to come from him or the rest, or if this is in the promotion of a bigger project; but, for the meantime, we are simply happy to hear him grow into a huge presence. A few days after signing Jay-Beezy to Winners Circle, they're clearly aiming for a big week.

Nearly half a year removed from his album Proud Of Me Now, he is going for more in 2021. Check out the latest from Sheff G below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I done bent a flew blocks, I just bought some new chops

I just spent two-fifty up in jewels, I call it in moon rocks

I can't fuck with yes man, copying the next man

This a wrist so pretty, I might have to pick a best man



