mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G Is Ready To "Start Some Shyt"

Yoni Yardeni
June 28, 2021 17:35
422 Views
12
0
RCARCA
RCA

Start Some Shyt
Sheff G

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The Brooklyn rapper goes belligerent on his new track.


Sheff G, the ring leader of Winners Circle Entertainment, drops his first track of the year. And it is a fucking doozy. Coming off of three projects in 2020, the 22-year old seems to get right back where he was on "Start Some Shyt." As one of the founders of the Brooklyn Drill scene, Sheff G makes his presence felt to a point that it is almost fear-instilling. 

On a hauntingly punchy beat, he spits with no remorse. There is not much news regarding what's to come from him or the rest, or if this is in the promotion of a bigger project; but, for the meantime, we are simply happy to hear him grow into a huge presence. A few days after signing Jay-Beezy to Winners Circle, they're clearly aiming for a big week.

Nearly half a year removed from his album Proud Of Me Now, he is going for more in 2021. Check out the latest from Sheff G below.

Quotable Lyrics:
I done bent a flew blocks, I just bought some new chops
I just spent two-fifty up in jewels, I call it in moon rocks
I can't fuck with yes man, copying the next man
This a wrist so pretty, I might have to pick a best man

Sheff G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  422
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sheff G
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sheff G Is Ready To "Start Some Shyt"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject