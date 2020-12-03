Sheff G Heats Things Up With "No Negotiations"

It's been a long time coming but with Brooklyn Drill taking on a life of its own, Sheff G is finally getting the rightful recognition he deserves in the rap game. Over the years of producing viral YouTube videos, 2020's release of One & Only solidified that he's here to stay. However, things are getting bigger with each release. He and Sleepy Hallow announced a new deal with RCA earlier this year with "Tip Toe" and now, it looks like Sheff is officially in album mode.

The rapper returned with his latest single, "No Negotiations" earlier today with the announcement of Proud Of Me Now, his forthcoming album. Bringing it back to the sinister sounds of drill that propelled him to fame, "No Negotiations" is a moody banger that finds him pushing his vocal range with menacing bars.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Cranberry seats, my bitch a, my bitch a mixed breed

Glock .23 right where my dick be

Heard it all my life, they throwin' salt, they tryna salt me

Not even voodoo coulda fought me

