Sheff G Embraces Isolation On "Anyone"

There's something about Sheff G's ear for production that makes him one of the most compelling voices to emerge from the Brooklyn drill movement. Seeming at ease over dark, melancholic, and occasionally eerie production, his brand new album Proud Of Me Now featured several tracks that carried on the tradition. Hell, he even flipped Tiny Tim's unsettling "Tip Toe Through The Tulips," a track horror buffs will recognize from James Wan's Insidious. On another album highlight "Anyone," Sheff once again linked up with Great John, who came through with a somber piano drop, the perfect vibe for his ode to isolation.

While lacking in general lyricism, there's a power to the statements Sheff makes throughout, a testament to his growing paranoia and alienation from the masses. Given the inherent dangers being a rapper from the streets has come to present, it's no wonder he's so acutely aware of such perils. "Got me like, "Fuck everyone", I can't really fuck with anyone," he admits, in one of the track's key refrains. In truth, the minimalist penmanship may alienate some listeners seeking a more immersive journey -- yet for others, the straightforward and direct sentiment is wholly relatable.

Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to dive into Sheff G's Proud Of Me Now right here, his second album released this year.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I don't mean to brag about money that I make but I flex now

Look how they treated a ni**a

Look how they, look they treated me, huh

I got no feelings