mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G Embraces Isolation On "Anyone"

Mitch Findlay
December 17, 2020 13:24
54 Views
00
0
2020 Winners Circle2020 Winners Circle
2020 Winners Circle

Anyone
Sheff G

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sheff G turns his back on the masses as he embraces isolation on "Anyone," a dark highlight off his latest album.


There's something about Sheff G's ear for production that makes him one of the most compelling voices to emerge from the Brooklyn drill movement. Seeming at ease over dark, melancholic, and occasionally eerie production, his brand new album Proud Of Me Now featured several tracks that carried on the tradition. Hell, he even flipped Tiny Tim's unsettling "Tip Toe Through The Tulips," a track horror buffs will recognize from James Wan's Insidious. On another album highlight "Anyone," Sheff once again linked up with Great John, who came through with a somber piano drop, the perfect vibe for his ode to isolation.

While lacking in general lyricism, there's a power to the statements Sheff makes throughout, a testament to his growing paranoia and alienation from the masses. Given the inherent dangers being a rapper from the streets has come to present, it's no wonder he's so acutely aware of such perils. "Got me like, "Fuck everyone", I can't really fuck with anyone," he admits, in one of the track's key refrains. In truth, the minimalist penmanship may alienate some listeners seeking a more immersive journey -- yet for others, the straightforward and direct sentiment is wholly relatable. 

Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to dive into Sheff G's Proud Of Me Now right here, his second album released this year. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I don't mean to brag about money that I make but I flex now
Look how they treated a ni**a
Look how they, look they treated me, huh
I got no feelings

Sheff G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  54
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sheff G proud of me now
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sheff G Embraces Isolation On "Anyone"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject